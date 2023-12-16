Derek Hough details next steps for wife Hayley after her emergency brain surgery

Derek Hough is sharing the latest on wife Hayley Erbert’s ongoing recovery after she underwent emergency brain surgery for bleeding in her skull.

On Dec. 15, the “Dancing With the Stars” judge posted a video on Instagram of him and his wife, who was wearing protective head gear, walking hand in hand. A rendition of Snow Patrol’s “Chasing Cars” is playing in the background. Hough shared that “Hayley is doing well” but has another surgery coming up.

“As you all know, the past week has been a challenging journey for us due to a life-threatening event that suddenly came into our lives. It was a time filled with uncertainty and fear, going from living our dreams onstage, to a nightmare in an instant,” he began. “But today, we are filled with hope and relief as we share with you an update.”

"(Hayley's) recovery process has been nothing short of a miracle," he wrote. "She still has a ways to go with another surgery, hopefully in a few weeks, to insert a skull implant to replace the piece that was removed during the craniectomy."

Hough added that the surgery “will restore the skull to its natural shape and protect the brain from injury.”

Derek Hough shared a new update while walking with wife Hayley after she had emergency brain surgery. (Instagram/Derek Hough)

The dancer continued by thanking everyone for their support and the medical care that his wife received.

“It’s been a profound reminder of how fragile life can be and how quickly things can change. But, it has also shown us the incredible strength and resilience that lies within us and the power of having a supportive community around us,” he wrote, adding that they cannot express enough gratitude for everyones support, messages, praters and “undeniable loving energy we have both felt during this time.”

He added that while this isn’t the holiday season either of them envisioned, “it’s one that we’re incredibly grateful to have. We look forward to cherishing these moments with a deeper appreciation for life and the people in it.”

What happened to Hayley Erbert

Hough first shared news of Erbert's hospitalization on Dec. 7. At the time, he said she was hospitalized after she became disoriented at the end of their tour performance.

“She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy,” Hough wrote, adding that she was in stable condition.

What is a craniectomy?

A craniectomy is a surgery that removes a portion of the skull — in Erbert's case it was to address the blood pooling around the brain.

An intracranial hematoma occurs when a blood vessel splits in the brain and blood pools in the skull, according to the Mayo Clinic. It often occurs after a traumatic event, such as a car crash, fall or accident.

A day after the incident, Hough had shared a brief update, telling his followers that his wife was “now on the long road of recovery.”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com