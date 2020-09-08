Derek Hough returns to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ as a new judge

Derek Hough is known for his moves on the dance floor and for leading many of his dance partners to victory on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars."

But this season, he’s shaking things up as a judge.

Hough, who left "DWTS" in 2016, was on the show for nine years and 17 seasons, during which he won six mirrorball trophies -- the most in "DWTS" history. He said returning to the ballroom has always been something that he’s wanted to do.

"It’s like coming home," Hough said Tuesday on "Good Morning America." "Being a part of that show for so long, having such amazing memories and experiences and triumphs, I’m excited. I can’t wait."

Hough's addition to the judges' table will make him the second person in his family to be a "Dancing With the Stars" judge.

MORE: 'Dancing With the Stars' 2020: Meet the season 29 celebrity cast including Carole Baskin, Nelly and more

His sister, Julianne Hough, stepped in as a guest judge in season 19 of "DWTS" and held that position until 2017.

Derek Hough said he plans to be a "fair" and "fun" judge who is there to help the celebrity dancers improve.

"I want to try to inspire and motivate these celebrities to have the best possible time they can have and to get better each week," he said. "For me, I’ve experienced everything they’ve experienced. I’ve been on the show 17 seasons and there’s nothing they’re going through that I haven’t gone through before so I understand."

"I’ll be very empathic and very compassionate as well," Hough added.

VIDEO: Derek Hough returns to 'DWTS' as new judge (ABCNews.com)

Hough’s addition to the show comes as many changes are already slated for the new season, including the addition of supermodel Tyra Banks as a new host and executive producer and a fresh lineup of celebrities including "Tiger King" star Carole Baskin, "Cheer" star Monica Aldam and Backstreet Boys' singer AJ McLean.

Story continues

MORE: Supermodel Tyra Banks named new host of 'Dancing With the Stars'

"I think there’s going to be some really great dancers this season, from what I see, so I’m really looking forward to that," Hough said of the celebrities this season, adding of the new host Banks, "I’ve met her a couple of times and spoken with her and she has amazing energy, she’s super creative, so I’m really looking forward to working with her as well."

Prior to his return to the popular show, Hough judged dancers on the NBC series "World of Dance," alongside Jennifer Lopez and Ne-Yo. He also appeared in this year's "The Disney Family Singalong" specials.

The new season of "Dancing with the Stars" premieres on Monday, Sept. 14, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT, on ABC.

Derek Hough returns to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ as a new judge originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com