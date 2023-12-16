Derek Hough’s wife to undergo skull implant surgery after cranial hematoma

Derek Hough’s wife Hayley Erbert must undergo skull implant surgery following an emergency operation for a cranial hematoma earlier this month.

The “Dancing with the Stars” judge, 38, shared on Instagram that while Erbert is “doing well,” she “still has a ways to go with another surgery, hopefully in a few weeks.”

The couple had just finished performing a show as part of their Symphony of Dance Tour on Dec. 6 when Erbert fell ill and required immediate medical attention. She was later diagnosed with a cranial hematoma, a collection of blood within the skull, from a burst blood vessel.

Erbert’s upcoming surgery will “insert a skull implant to replace the piece that was removed during the craniectomy,” Hough said. “It will restore the skill to its natural shape and protect the brain from injury.”

Hough added that his wife’s health emergency has served as “a profound reminder of how fragile life can be and how quickly things can change.”

“It has also shown us the incredible strength and resilience that lies within us and the power of having a supportive community around us,” he continued. “While this isn’t the holiday season either of us envisioned, it’s one that we’re incredibly grateful to have.”

Hough and Erbert first met after Erbert landed a spot on the “So You Think You Can Dance” tour in 2013, but they didn’t begin dating until years later after she joined the dance troupe on “DWTS.” The couple went public with their relationship in 2017 and wed this summer in a stunning ceremony in Monterey County, California.