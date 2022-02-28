Derek Jeter steps down as Miami Marlins CEO

Miami Marlins chairman and principal owner Bruce Sherman said in a statement Monday that the organization and CEO Derek Jeter have “agreed to officially end their relationship” after four MLB seasons.

In a statement, Jeter said he is also giving up his state as a shareholder in the franchise and that “the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead.”

“We had a vision five years ago to turn the Marlins franchise around, and as CEO, I have been proud to put my name and reputation on the line to make our plan a reality,” Jeter said in a statement. “Through hard work, trust and accountability, we transformed every aspect of the franchise, reshaping the workforce, and developing a long-term strategic plan for success.

“That said, the vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead. Now is the right time for me to step aside as a new season begins.”

The success Jeter strove for was rarely seen on the MLB level during his front-office tenure. The Marlins went 218-327 since 2018, the club’s first season after the Jeter/Sherman ownership group took over in September 2017. They made the playoffs once, advancing to the National League Division Series during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season that featured 16 teams instead of the usual twelve.

The Marlins have spent this time building the organization’s depth from the bottom-up, trading away big-name players (Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich, Marcell Ozuna, J.T. Realmuto and Dee Strange-Gordon) over the first two years in order to add players to a talent-barren farm system. Only five players on the Marlins’ 40-man roster — shortstop Miguel Rojas, third baseman Brian Anderson, and pitchers Trevor Rogers, Jordan Holloway and Braxton Garrett — remain on the big-league roster from before the Jeter/Sherman ownership group took over.

Sherman said the Marlins “have a deep bench of talent that will oversee both business and baseball decisions while we work to identify a new CEO to lead our franchise.” In the meantime, general manager Kim Ng will oversee the baseball operations as she heads into her second season with the organization. Chief operating officer Caroline O’Connor will oversee business operations.

“The ownership group is committed to keep investing in the future of the franchise — and we are determined to build a team that will return to the postseason and excite Marlins fans and the local community,” Sherman said.

In a statement, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred thanked Jeter for “his service to the Marlins, the communities of Miami and the game.

“Derek is a winner on and off the field,” Manfred said. “In addition to his valuable contributions as a front office executive, Derek was a highly respected voice on our Diversity and Competition Committees. He helped build a talented front office with the Marlins, including moving the game forward by hiring women in top roles in the Club’s baseball operations and executive leadership, and a foundation that has positioned the Marlins for long-term success. Derek is a pillar of our game and we look forward to his future contributions to Baseball.”

