Derek Mummert to lead Gadsden-Etowah County Emergency Management Agency

Derek Mummert is the new director of the Gadsden-Etowah County Emergency Management Agency.

Mummert has been an emergency management specialist at the agency for two years, according to a news release from the city.

He’s the permanent replacement for longtime director Deborah Gaither, who retired earlier this year.

Mummert’s hiring was approved by the Gadsden City Council on July 5 and confirmed by the Etowah County Commission on July 11. Approval by both bodies is required since the EMA is a countywide agency.

“We are excited to see Derek at the helm of the EMA, and look forward to his leadership in improving the way Gadsden and Etowah County communities respond to emergencies,” said Mayor Craig Ford.

Mummert is a 15-year veteran of the public service sector, according to the release. He has more than 500 hours of emergency management training, including FEMA Instructor and Communication Technician training.

He currently is seeking advanced emergency management and local emergency management certification, and is working toward a degree in disaster and emergency management.

“I am honored to take on this role and do not take the responsibility lightly,” Mummert said. “With the city’s new administration and the spirit of cooperation throughout the county, I am confident we will develop a system of emergency management that can be second to none.

“I am looking forward to working with the EMA team and regional partners to ensure we are prepared for any disaster that may strike our community," he said. “I want to thank our local leaders for seeing the importance of this agency and this vision. Together, we will weather whatever storms may come.”

Ford noted that the storms that hit the Gadsden area on July 2 showed the need for coordination and comprehensive advance planning for a proper response.

“Derek has the skills, experience and demeanor needed to efficiently manage emergencies, which can often be stressful, chaotic and overwhelming,” he said. “This hire puts our communities on firm footing moving forward.”

Before joining the EMA, Mummert was a correctional officer for the Georgia Department of Corrections. He also has eight years’ experience in private business.

He’s a native of Northwest Georgia, and now lives in Gadsden with his wife, Kimberly, a teacher at Oscar Adams Elementary School, and their 7-year-old twins, Kieley and Declan.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Mummert to lead Gadsden-Etowah County EMA