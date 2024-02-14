Derelict Kendal pub demolished over public safety concerns

The council said the condition of the building had deteriorated and posed a safety risk

Part of a town centre was closed overnight to allow a derelict pub to be demolished amid safety concerns.

Stricklandgate in Kendal was shut on Tuesday evening while the Sawyer's Arms was bulldozed.

Westmorland and Furness Council said the condition of the building had deteriorated and it had served a dangerous structure notice.

A spokesman said the building posed a safety risk and apologised for any inconvenience.

The road was due to re-open in the early hours.

"The building has unfortunately deteriorated to the point where it is considered to be an immediate safety risk and causing danger to the public and therefore requires demolition," a spokesman said.

"Teams worked through the night to minimise as much disruption to road users as possible, with the safety of our communities being our top priority."

