Is Derichebourg’s (EPA:DBG) Cash Outlook Optimistic?

If you are currently a shareholder in Derichebourg (EPA:DBG), or considering investing in the stock, you need to examine how the business generates cash, and how it is reinvested. After investment, what’s left over is what belongs to you, the investor. This also determines how much the stock is worth. I’ve analysed below, the health and outlook of DBG’s cash flow, which will help you understand the stock from a cash standpoint. Cash is an important concept to grasp as an investor, as it directly impacts the value of your shares and the future growth potential of your portfolio.

View our latest analysis for Derichebourg

Is Derichebourg generating enough cash?

Derichebourg generates cash through its day-to-day business, which needs to be reinvested into the company in order for it to continue operating. What remains after this expenditure, is known as its free cash flow, or FCF, for short.

I will be analysing Derichebourg’s FCF by looking at its FCF yield and its operating cash flow growth. The yield will tell us whether the stock is generating enough cash to compensate for the risk investors take on by holding a single stock, which I will compare to the market index. The growth will proxy for sustainability levels of this cash generation.

Free Cash Flow = Operating Cash Flows – Net Capital Expenditure

Free Cash Flow Yield = Free Cash Flow / Enterprise Value

where Enterprise Value = Market Capitalisation + Net Debt

Derichebourg’s yield of 6.57% last year indicates its ability to produce cash at the same rate as the market index, taking into account the company’s size. However, given that the risk for holding single-stock Derichebourg is higher, this may mean inadequate compensation above and beyond merely investing in the whole market.

ENXTPA:DBG Net Worth January 5th 19 More

Is Derichebourg’s yield sustainable?

Can DBG improve its operating cash production in the future? Let’s take a quick look at the cash flow trend the company is expected to deliver over time. Over the next three years, the company is expected to grow its cash from operations at a low single-digit rate of 0.5%, increasing from its current levels of €170m to €171m in three years’ time. Furthermore, breaking down growth into a year on year basis, DBG is able to increase its growth rate each year, from -7.4% in the upcoming year, to 0.6% by the end of the third year. The overall future outlook seems relatively optimistic if DBG can maintain its levels of capital expenditure as well.

Next Steps:

Its positive operating cash flow is a good sign of disciplined operational efficiency, leading to a yield in-line to the market portfolio. However, if you factor in the higher risk of holding just Derichebourg compared to the well-diversified market index, the stock doesn’t seem as appealing. Keep in mind that cash is only one aspect of investment analysis and there are other important fundamentals to assess. I suggest you continue to research Derichebourg to get a better picture of the company by looking at:

Valuation: What is DBG worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether DBG is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Derichebourg’s board and the CEO’s back ground. Other High-Performing Stocks: If you believe you should cushion your portfolio with something less risky, scroll through our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



