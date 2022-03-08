Derick Davare charged with federal witness retaliation, could face 20 years in prison

A former Ellwood City man has been charged in federal court with witness retaliation.

PITTSBURGH — A former Ellwood City man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for a charge of witness retaliation.

In the federal indictment, it states Derick Davare, 35, on or about May 15, 2019, engaged in conduct that caused and threatened to cause bodily injury to another person with the intent to retaliate against that person for giving information to a law enforcement officer relating to the commission and possible commission of a federal offense.

If convicted, Davare faces a maximum total sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine up to $250,000, or a combination thereof.

Davare is currently serving a 150-month federal prison sentence for violations of federal firearms and narcotics laws.

