Deriv.com Acquires the Quill5 Building in Cyberjaya, Malaysia

CYBERJAYA, Malaysia, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deriv Services Sdn Bhd, Deriv.com's Malaysian operational headquarters, announced that it has entered into a sale and purchase agreement on 12 November 2020 with Maybank Trustees Berhad (acting solely in the capacity as trustee for and on behalf of MRCB-Quill REIT) to acquire the Quill5 building in Cyberjaya, Malaysia and the transaction is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2021. The purchase of the Quill Building 5 is the next step in the company's expansion plan. The new premises will house Deriv's APAC operational headquarters and will solidify the firm's commitment to providing top employment conditions to attract the best talent.

Deriv Acquires the Quill5 Building in Cyberjaya, Malaysia

"We hope that our new building will become the most attractive and dynamic place to work for young knowledge-workers in the Klang Valley area. We want to attract the top talent from all over Malaysia and use the building to help springboard our group's next phase of growth," stated Jean-Yves Sireau, Founder of Deriv.

Why Cyberjaya

Known for its world-class infrastructure and strategic location in Southeast Asia, Cyberjaya has quickly become a favorite for start-ups and multinationals alike.

A key differentiator for Deriv is the multicultural population of Cyberjaya. This is aligned to the company's vision of a diversified team. It already employs 400+ people spread across the world in 30 teams, and is recruiting 40 new staff per month worldwide. The new operational headquarters will offer greater opportunities to further its diversity.

By establishing its operational headquarters in Malaysia's Silicon Valley, Deriv will be able to expand its presence in the Multimedia Super Corridor joining the likes of BMW, Fujitsu, Ericsson and Shell. Despite 2020 having been a challenging year, Deriv has already opened this year new offices in Ipoh and Melaka in Malaysia, Limassol in Cyprus and Kigali in Rwanda.

Story continues

Deriv has been led by a vision of empowering its employees to go the extra mile for every client, offering best-fit solutions. The new premises at Cyberjaya are expected to help make Deriv a truly global and diverse entity. Visit deriv.hr to learn more and discover the latest career opportunities.

For media enquiries contact:

Federica D'Andrea

+971 502534352

federica@deriv.com

Photo - https://media.zenfs.com/en/prnewswire.com/83d0c7f8e68dc3e4ff05e630a124ead2

Logo - https://media.zenfs.com/en/prnewswire.com/5b7c20ba20a75f6e7aca4c530e731f52

Deriv Logo

SOURCE Deriv.com