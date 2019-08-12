Is Dermapharm Holding SE's (ETR:DMP) P/E Ratio Really That Good?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. To keep it practical, we'll show how Dermapharm Holding SE's (ETR:DMP) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. What is Dermapharm Holding's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 22.11. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 4.5%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Dermapharm Holding:

P/E of 22.11 = €30.1 ÷ €1.36 (Based on the year to March 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does Dermapharm Holding's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (26.9) for companies in the pharmaceuticals industry is higher than Dermapharm Holding's P/E.

This suggests that market participants think Dermapharm Holding will underperform other companies in its industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Dermapharm Holding, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Dermapharm Holding shrunk earnings per share by 13% over the last year.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Dermapharm Holding's P/E?

Dermapharm Holding's net debt equates to 25% of its market capitalization. While it's worth keeping this in mind, it isn't a worry.

The Bottom Line On Dermapharm Holding's P/E Ratio

Dermapharm Holding's P/E is 22.1 which is above average (19.2) in its market. With some debt but no EPS growth last year, the market has high expectations of future profits.

