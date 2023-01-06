‘Dermatologist’ with forged degree stole thousands from patients, Louisiana cops say

A woman in Louisiana posed as a dermatologist and stole thousands from patients who came to her for care, a sheriff’s office says.

Erica Giles opened a medical practice in the Oakdale area and offered services without being licensed, the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office said. She’s charged with theft by fraud and possession of a fraudulent post secondary education degree.

Investigators were first alerted to the fake practice in November and identified a forged Northwestern State University degree that said Giles was a doctor of dermatology, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office. Detectives determined that the university does not offer such a program and Giles did not graduate from there, the Jan. 6 post said.

During a search of the practice, the forged degree and other falsified documents were found, the release said.

In interviews with patients, investigators learned that Giles charged more than $1,000 per patient and treated minors at her practice, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said Giles was arrested and booked into the Allen Parish Jail on a $6,000 bond.

Anyone who might have been a patient of Giles should contact the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-639-4353, deputies said. The investigation is ongoing.

Allen Parish is 126 miles west of Baton Rouge.

