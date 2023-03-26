Dermatology Associates of Rochester takes pride in open-door policy, earns Top Workplace honors

Laura Hellaby, human resources director for Dermatology Associates of Rochester, spoke about her workplace.

It’s a unique practice because it is value-driven — no position within the company is more important to the organization than another.

“Our leadership prides itself on having an open-door policy where they encourage and are interested in innovative ideas or ideas from any team members on how to improve efficiency or process,” Hellaby said. “This feedback is then used to help make sure the practice is always improving, innovating, and actively working to be the best in all areas of service. However, we also stand out from other places because of the variety in which we can offer our patients a transformative, one-stop location for all things dermatology related.”

Dermatology Associates is a fast paced, collaborative, and energetic workplace. Management stresses the need to foster this environment by encouraging open communication.

“We seek to enrich the lives of our patients, employees, and community members through the delivery of unparalleled, individualized care with attention to health, wellness, and education,” Hellaby said.

Ensuring team members are equipped with tools for success is always vital to productivity.

This Top Workplace invested in additional education opportunities for its workers. Initiatives include lunch-and-learn-enrichment days and retreats. A system called one-on-one meetings brings together staff to discuss challenges, set goals, and run through practice scenarios.

Many benefits are available for employees to enjoy.

“We typically invest over $40,000 per year on continuing education opportunities because we know how important it is to continue their development,” Hellaby said. “Our staff [members] have the opportunity to receive and experience wrinkle-reducing treatments, dermal filler, laser, and CoolSculpting treatments multiple times throughout the year – a perk worth $5,000 to $15,000 per person. Our staff [members] typically receive around $125,000 worth of complimentary cosmetic treatments. Our clinical team enjoys a four-day work week. We also offer a full benefits package, including medical, dental, vision, life insurance, an employee assistance program, and a 401(k) plan with employer contribution. Having a work/ life balance is promoted consistently. We want people to come to work happy and leave happy. Our one-on-one meeting is essential because it gives employees a platform to address their issues.”

