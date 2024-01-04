Dermody Cleaners seeks gently worn coats for its Coats for Kids drive. Here's how to help.

TAUNTON – Do you have gently worn winter coats in the closet that your children have outgrown? Consider donating them to Dermody Cleaners' 31st annual Coats for Kids Campaign.

The campaign seeks to outfit needy children in the Greater Taunton area with coats this winter season.

“We want the coats to be in good wearable condition so the kids can put it on immediately,” Terry Dermody, owner of Dermody Cleaners, said. “We don’t want to repair any holes in the coat or replace any zippers.”

The initiative involves collecting and cleaning donated coats at no cost and distributing them to those in need through the Saint Vincent de Paul Society's Center on Washington Street in Taunton.

“We don’t have a target age for helping kids in need,” he said. “A kid could be 16 or 17 years old. A need for coats is out there, no matter the age."

Dermody Cleaners owner Terry Dermody holds his grandsons, Emmett (left) and Brooks Dermody.

Winter coat donations can be dropped off at any of the Dermody Cleaners locations: 34 Cohannet St., Taunton, 648 County St., 330 Bedford St. in Lakeville, and the Press Club on Route 6 in Somerset.

Dermody said while his company hosts the winter coat collection campaign in January, they accept coat donations throughout the year. Since its inception, the Coats for Kids drive has successfully cleaned and donated over 50,000 coats.

Increasing need for winter coats among migrant children in Taunton area

Dermody said the population of migrant families with children from warm-weather nations has increased in the Taunton area, creating an even greater need for winter coat donations.

“The demand for coats has always outpaced the supply of coats no matter how the economy is doing,” he said. “At one time, we had a slight oversupply of coats and shipped them to Texas. But with migrants coming to all areas, I think there is an ever-increasing demand for coats among families with little kids.”

St. Vincent de Paul Society volunteer Jean Desrosiers examines winter coats donated by Dermody Cleaners in January 2019. .

Taunton area businesses and schools support Coats For Kids Campaign

Dermody said Rockland Bank has joined the efforts this year, as well as the ongoing support of the Cranberry County Chamber of Commerce, Crossed Sabers Ski & Sport in Raynham, Berkley Middle School, the Segregansett County Club, and the Taunton Extended Day Care.

"For over three decades our community has united to ensure that every child stays warn during the winter months," he said. "The Coats for Kids Drive is not just about providing warmth, it's a testament to the enduring spirit of generosity that defines our community. With the support of our loyal customers and community partners, we are making a real impact."

Terry Dermody owner of Dermody Cleaners looks over some donated children's coats during the 2017 coat drive.

Coats For Kids Campaign is an expression of appreciation for Taunton

Dermody said the Coats for Kids Campaign is done annually to demonstrate his gratitude for how Taunton has helped Dermody Cleaners thrive in the community.

“We have been around for over 66 years,” he said. “My family has benefitted from serving this community. We want to do what we can to give back constructively. We felt it was worthwhile for us to use our facilities to help needy kids in the area. Kids are innocent victims of the economy, family structure, and so on. If we can help them stay warm, we have done something good.”

This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: Dermody Cleaners' Coats for Kids Campaign collects gently worn coats