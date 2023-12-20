Dermot Mulroney reveals how ‘Anyone But You’ is similar to ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’

Dermot Mulroney isn’t letting this moment to celebrate “My Best Friend’s Wedding” pass him by.

In a recent interview with TODAY.com, Mulroney shares the parallels between the classic 1997 film and his new movie “Anyone But You," out in theaters Dec. 22, and how his previous work helped his new cast get their footing in the rom-com world.

Mulroney reveals that the night before they started filming "Anyone But You," which stars Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney, an "extraordinary situation" took place that struck a nostalgic cord.

“Will Gluck, the director, showed us ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ the night before we started shooting," he shares.

"He had it projected, and we all came to the theater to see it — a really moving, meaningful experience for me."

The new film — which draws from the dramatic irony of Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing" and familiar rom-com tropes, like fake dating and enemies to lovers — is a steamy love story between two people who can’t stand each other, while “My Best Friend’s Wedding” is about a woman who is in love with her taken best friend. But the two different plots have a similar premise — romantic shenanigans ensue leading up to a wedding ceremony.

"'My Best Friend's Wedding' helped establish some of the key points that you’re going to want to see in a rom-com, so ‘Anyone But You’ definitely delivers on those things: Misunderstandings, misidentifying people, a family sing-along and all sorts of hilarious mayhem," Mulroney says.

“I don’t think Will had to explain to us why he showed that movie (to the cast of ‘Anyone But You.’) That movie’s perfect. It’s like, the paradigm of rom-coms.”

This time around though, Mulroney steps into a key supporting role — despite his background playing a groom-to-be and a boyfriend-for-hire, like he did in 2005's "The Wedding Date" with Debra Messing.

“I once played grooms. Now, I’m the father of the one of the brides,” he says.

Taking Mulroney's place in the romantic hero role is Powell, no stranger to the genre as he starred in 2018's rom-com "Set It Up."

But did Mulroney have any advice for the actor?

"Not so much, other than what we all experienced in that room (watching 'My Best Friend's Wedding'), which was recognizing how important rom-coms are, and how deep they go when people see it," Mulroney says.

Joe Davidson, Glen Powell, Dermot Mulroney, Alexandra Shipp, Will Gluck, Charlee Fraser, Sydney Sweeney, Michelle Hurd and Darren Barnet

26 years after its release, and "My Best Friend's Wedding" continues to spark debate over Jules’ (Julia Roberts) actions and the ending, when — spoiler alert — the main character doesn’t get the guy. Despite her best efforts, Jules fails to prevent her best friend Michael's (Mulroney) impending marriage to Kimmy (Cameron Diaz).

Roberts recently said on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” that out of all her films, "My Best Friend's Wedding" is the one she'd like to do a sequel for. And it turns out, Mulroney is also game for a “My Best Friend’s Wedding” sequel, which he shared on TODAY Dec. 12.

“Put tape on the floor in the shape of a T, and I’m there,” he said.

Mulroney says that he and Roberts have stayed close over the years.

“It’s incredible,” Mulroney tells TODAY.com of their friendship. “Gosh, she looks so gorgeous on (“WWHL”), just to even see a clip of her, I’m so in love with her, and we are in regular contact.”

Roberts recently posted a throwback pic for her former co-star’s birthday, writing “I celebrate you today and everyday.”

Roberts' birthday is Oct. 28 and Mulroney's is Oct. 31, and their shared zodiac sign is something they initially connected over.

"One of the first things we bonded over, being double Scorpios, it's kept us close over the years," he says. "If you know anyone who's a Scorpio, Scorpios really like Scorpios, it's part of our package."

