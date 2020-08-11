Dermstore Anniversary Event 2020: Major savings on eye cream, anti-aging products and more

Dermstore's Anniversary Event in full swing and its packed with must-have beauty essentials and cant-miss sales.

By using the code CELEBRATE at checkout, you can get 25% off on hundreds of popular products. Also, if you are a Dermstore Rewards member, you will receive double the points when shopping some of the store's top brands, such as Olaplex and EltaMD.

From skincare essentials, such as SkinMedica's TNS Illuminating Eye Cream, and hero hair tools, such as Harry Josh Pro Tools Pro Dryer 2000, these deep discounts have arrived just in time for summer.

DHC Deep Cleansing Oil

In case you are just as overwhelmed as many of us are by all of these amazing steals and deals, we have curated a helpful list of standouts.

See, shop and save on some of the best products between Aug. 9 and Aug. 17.

DHC Deep Cleansing Oil

Sunday Riley C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum

Skincare lovers alike continue to rave about this oil-based cleanser. It works well with most skin types and treats dryness, dehydration and free radical damage. It's also loaded with nourishing key ingredients such as olive oil, vitamin E and essential oils.

Original price: $28Sale price: $23.80

Sunday Riley C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum

NuFACE NuFACE Mini (2-piece)

If your skin is in need of an illuminating boost, this is a great go-to. Key ingredients such as Vitamin C and Glycolic acid help to brighten, clarify and boost natural cell turnover. It's also free from cruelty, gluten, sulfates, fragrance and parabens.

Original price: $85Sale price: $68

NuFACE NuFACE Mini (2-piece)

Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup

This travel-friendly skincare device will give you a facelift -- minus the expensive botox. It uses non-invasive electrical microcurrent technology to stimulate and tone the skin. With consistent use, you can smooth out the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles to achieve a youthful glow.

Original price: $199Sale price: $149.25

Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup

Harry Josh Pro Tools Pro Dryer 2000

Available in 55 shades, this liquid makeup foundation can be used to conceal any imperfections, including uneven pigment in the skin.

Original price: $43Sale price: $38.70

Harry Josh Pro Tools Pro Dryer 2000

PHOTO: Save big on beauty essentials at Dermstore's Anniversary Sale Event 2020. (Dermstore)

Many of us are using our at-home blow dryers more these days, and Harry Josh Pro Tools Pro Dryer 2000 is one of the best on the market. It features a 2000-hour AC motor, 1875 watts and 125 volts that will blow air at 80+ mph to help you cut down on drying time.

It is also has a variety of heat and speed settings as well as a dual filtration system that reduces energy consumption by up to 70%.

Original price: $249Sale price: $186.75

