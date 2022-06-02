Will DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Spend Its Cash Wisely?

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So should DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

How Long Is DermTech's Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. When DermTech last reported its balance sheet in March 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth US$199m. In the last year, its cash burn was US$80m. Therefore, from March 2022 it had 2.5 years of cash runway. Arguably, that's a prudent and sensible length of runway to have. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is DermTech Growing?

Notably, DermTech actually ramped up its cash burn very hard and fast in the last year, by 136%, signifying heavy investment in the business. While that isa little concerning at a glance, the company has a track record of recent growth, evidenced by the impressive 90% growth in revenue, over the very same year. Considering the factors above, the company doesn’t fare badly when it comes to assessing how it is changing over time. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For DermTech To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Even though it seems like DermTech is developing its business nicely, we still like to consider how easily it could raise more money to accelerate growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

DermTech's cash burn of US$80m is about 43% of its US$186m market capitalisation. From this perspective, it seems that the company spent a huge amount relative to its market value, and we'd be very wary of a painful capital raising.

So, Should We Worry About DermTech's Cash Burn?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought DermTech's revenue growth was relatively promising. Even though we don't think it has a problem with its cash burn, the analysis we've done in this article does suggest that shareholders should give some careful thought to the potential cost of raising more money in the future. Its important for readers to be cognizant of the risks that can affect the company's operations, and we've picked out 4 warning signs for DermTech that investors should know when investing in the stock.

