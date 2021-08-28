The Derrick Curry murder trial: A look into the murder case prosecuted without locating victim's body

Aug. 28—The last time Derrick Curry's mother heard from her son, he told her, "Mom, I'm coming home."

It's been two years since Curry went missing and prosecutors say he was brutally murdered in broad daylight.

But no one in the neighborhood heard gunshots and no body was found.

For an Aiken jury, there was enough evidence to convict two men of murder.

Curry, of New Ellenton, was reported missing on May 1, 2019.

During a recent trial, the prosecution argued Denzell Deshawn Jackson, 20, and Sha'Kel Rakeem Dixon, 22, were responsible for Curry's death.

The state said the pair planned and carried out a gruesome murder, while the defense argued there was little evidence to support those claims.

The murder

The prosecution argued Jackson and Dixon, along with three other conspirators, got together at a movie theater to plan the murder.

The state argued that on the afternoon of April 30, 2019, the two defendants used Shanaya Tony, the lead witness, to lure Curry to the scene of the murder.

Tony said she texted Curry on the day of the murder asking him to meet her. The pair met at the McDonald's on Richland Avenue in Aiken before driving back to Tony's residence.

When the two arrived at Tony's house, she said they went to her sister's bedroom, where Dixon and Jackson were hiding in the closet.

Dixon and Jackson burst through the door, shooting Curry in the eye and firing another shot into the wall, the prosecution argued. He was killed instantly.

They said the two defendants then placed Curry's body in a pink storage tote and put it into the trunk of Tony's car.

Tony was running late for work and she said the defendants dropped her off before transferring the body to another vehicle.

The whereabouts of the body are still unknown. No motives were introduced in court, but the state said the three men were enemies.

Tony approached police nine days after the incident, testifying to what happened on the day of the murder.

Story continues

Proving Curry's death

One of the state's largest feats in the case was proving that Curry was not missing, that he had died.

The burden of proof was high; no body was recovered and no death certificate was produced.

The defense said police received a tip and searched for the body near Williston Road using cadaver dogs, but were unable to find anything.

The prosecution argued that there was no activity in any bank accounts, on Curry's phone or on any of his social media accounts following April 30.

However, defense attorneys stated Curry did not have any bank activity prior to the incident and Curry's active arrest warrant for armed robbery gave him a motive to flee.

The state said it's not easy for someone to completely vanish off the grid, and this lack of activity proved Curry was deceased.

The evidence

In two other "murder without a body" cases in South Carolina, DNA evidence was crucial to the convictions.

In the 1985 Alvin Owens murder trial in Garden City, drag marks on the kitchen floor and blood stains on the bedsheets convinced the jury the victim was deceased.

In the 2003 Jeffrey Weston murder trial in Richland County, the victim's blood was found under the linoleum flooring and on carpeting and molding. The jury found Weston guilty in light of this evidence.

Both defendants in the Curry case willingly volunteered samples of their DNA during the investigation. Every location Tony mentioned was tested.

None of Jackson and Dixon's DNA was found at the alleged murder scene, however Curry's DNA was found on the carpet where prosecutors say he was shot.

Prosecutors proved the carpet and carpet padding was soaked with Curry's blood.

Curry's DNA was also found in both vehicles Tony said were used to transport the body. However, the two defendants' DNA was not found in those vehicles.

While this proved Curry lost blood at the location Tony specified, and that Curry was likely transported in those vehicles, the state still hadn't connected Jackson and Dixon to the murder. They needed the murder weapon.

Jackson's gun was located by police, but a ballistics analyst could not say for certain if it was the murder weapon. None of Curry's DNA was on the firearm.

The bullet found in the wall of Tony's home was also tested, but because of damage to the bullet, it was unclear if it was fired by Jackson's gun.

To pinpoint who was at the scene of the crime, the state obtained cell phone records and location data from the three men's phones.

Cellphone records showed Dixon and Jackson's phones were overlapping at the crime scene and that Dixon, Jackson and Curry's phones were all traveling together following the incident.

The defense

Defense attorney Keith Johnson argued that because the lead witness was involved in the murder herself, her testimony could not be trusted.

He said Tony's testimony changed throughout the duration of the case and Tony's testimony on the witness stand during trial was inconsistent.

"If their star witness is inconsistent with her testimony, even under oath in front of all of us, that's on the state of South Carolina, because they called her as a witness. They built their case on the word of a liar," Johnson said during closing arguments.

Tony's actions following the murder were another large portion of the defense's case.

After Tony was dropped off at work, following the shooting, the defense argued her demeanor was completely normal, showing no emotion after just witnessing a murder and helping to move the body. She was at work for six hours following the incident and the defense said at that point, she had every opportunity to call the police.

When Tony got off of work, Curry's mother contacted her through Facebook Messenger asking if she was with Curry and if she knew where he was.

"(Tony) actually said to Miss Bush, 'I don't know what your son and his homeboys have going on. But y'all need to leave me alone, or I'm going to the police. Because I dropped your son off in the projects with this white boy and went on with my business,'" Johnson said.

The prosecution argued she was fed answers to Curry's mother by the defendants.

While on the witness stand during trial, Johnson asked Tony if she did anything wrong.

"She looked at me and this young man's family, and said, 'No, I didn't do anything,'" said Johnson.

Tony was never charged with any crimes in connection to the murder or disposal of the body. It is unclear if the prosecution made a deal with Tony in exchange for her testimony.

Johnson also argued the lack of DNA evidence and the fact that the body was never recovered proved Jackson not guilty of murder.

"We believe evidence matters, and the lack of evidence, is a fatal flaw in this case," he said.

Phone records also indicated there was no history of communication between the defendants and the victim.

Another suspect

The defense said Tony fled to Greenwood, where her boyfriend lived, following the murder.

In court, the defense stated Tony spoke with Curry's girlfriend just hours after the murder, "bragging" she had sex with Curry right before the incident.

They also stated Tony's boyfriend had made threats to her about things he would do if she cheated on him.

The defense subtly alluded to Tony's boyfriend being a potential suspect.

"Tony knows exactly what happened — who walked in on her cheating, no other explanation. It's an insult to all of us if you believe her story," Johnson said.

Tony testified that she washed her car, which contained Curry's blood in the trunk, in Greenwood two days after the murder.

"She's protecting someone that she cared about, someone who did not expect her to be sleeping with another man," Johnson said.

Verdict and sentencing

After a week-long trial in the Aiken County Courthouse, the jury handed down a guilty verdict on Aug. 19.

Jackson and Dixon were convicted of murder, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The jury came back with their decision after about two hours of deliberation.

Solicitor Bill Weeks confirmed there were no Black primary jurors and said two potential Black jurors were struck by the defense during the jury selection process.

On Aug. 20, Judge Clifton Newman sentenced Jackson and Dixon to life in prison.

At the sentencing, Curry's grandmother spoke and asked for the maximum sentence for both defendants. She also pleaded for answers as to where the his body was located.

Curry's mother did not wish to comment.

Jackson was represented by Keith Johnson and Dixon was represented by Barry Thompson. Jacqui Charbonneau and Ashley Hammack prosecuted the case for the state.

Solicitor Bill Weeks said while winning murder cases where a body is not recovered is not unheard of, he does not remember any in Aiken County.

"I don't remember one in my tenure, which is 40 years," Weeks said.

Defense attorney Keith Johnson said he still has hope for Jackson.

"We certainly wanted a different verdict and a different outcome, but I know that he still has great potential," Johnson said. "In my line of work, you get to know the individual, not just what they're charged with — and over the past two years, he's been a very respectful young man who I know has matured quite a bit during this process. He has a family who loves him and he's going to stay positive and let the legal system run its course."