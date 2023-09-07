Derry Borough K-9 officer euthanized due to off-duty incident

Smoke, a Derry Borough K-9 officer, was euthanized after an off-duty incident, the Derry mayor’s office said.

According to Derry Borough Police K-9 on Facebook, Smoke was involved in an off-duty incident which caused him to have extensive injuries.

To relieve his suffering, a veterinarian recommended Smoke be euthanized, the mayor’s office said.

“Borough council, police department, and myself are exploring avenues to continue the K9 program at some point in the future,” the Derry mayor’s office said in a statement.

