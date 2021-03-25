Derry Borough man charged with abusing 2 children

Mar. 25—A Derry Borough man was arrested this week after, police say, he assaulted two children.

Robert William Kmecak, 38, is charged with strangulation, child endangerment, indecent assault, corruption of minors and simple assault.

Borough police said one of the children reported being sexually abused by Kmecak in December. The second child told investigators Kmecak appeared to be intoxicated and was acting strange, according to court papers. He is accused of threatening to cut off the hands of one of the children and police said he choked both of them.

Police said one of the children had scratch marks on their neck.

Kmecak is free on $20,000 unsecured bond after being arraigned Tuesday. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. He could not be reached. A preliminary hearing is set for April 7.

