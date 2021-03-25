Derry Borough man charged with abusing 2 children

Renatta Signorini, Tribune-Review, Greensburg, Pa.
·1 min read

Mar. 25—A Derry Borough man was arrested this week after, police say, he assaulted two children.

Robert William Kmecak, 38, is charged with strangulation, child endangerment, indecent assault, corruption of minors and simple assault.

Borough police said one of the children reported being sexually abused by Kmecak in December. The second child told investigators Kmecak appeared to be intoxicated and was acting strange, according to court papers. He is accused of threatening to cut off the hands of one of the children and police said he choked both of them.

Police said one of the children had scratch marks on their neck.

Kmecak is free on $20,000 unsecured bond after being arraigned Tuesday. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. He could not be reached. A preliminary hearing is set for April 7.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Recommended Stories

  • Fresno man accused of having photos, videos of child sexual abuse

    A 26-year-old Fresno man has been arrested for allegedly possessing photos and videos showing child sexual abuse.

  • Colombian woman arrested after ‘ripping baby from murdered woman’s womb’

    Yulexis Valecillos was murdered on 8 September but her daughter survived

  • U.S. Congress approves extension of small business Paycheck Protection Program

    A majority of the U.S. Senate on Thursday agreed to extend the coronavirus pandemic Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) until the end of May, giving small businesses more time to apply and the government more time to process requests. The bill, passed on a vote of 92-7, has already been approved by the House of Representatives and now goes to Democratic President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it into law. The PPP provides loans to small businesses struggling to survive during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in millions of businesses curtailing their operations or even shutting down for periods.

  • Woman vanishes on way home from her birthday party

    ‘Her parents are devastated, our community is devastated. I don’t think any of us slept last night’

  • Gwyneth Paltrow Shared the Sweetest Note From Her Daughter Apple

    She also revealed what song cheers her up.

  • One of Seattle's top child abuse experts under review amid questions about her credibility

    An NBC News investigation raised questions about the truthfulness of a Seattle-area abuse expert. Now prosecutors are reviewing cases she worked on.

  • 'Die, H&M, die:' brand grapples with Chinese boycott and social media firestorm over Xinjiang 'forced labor' comments

    Major Chinese e-commerce platforms boycotted H&M after a social media firestorm over the brand's stand on Xinjiang human rights violations.

  • Exclusive: Fed's Barkin says watch the data, rate hikes no article of faith

    The U.S. economy may be primed for several years of above-trend growth as families spend perhaps $2 trillion in excess savings banked during the pandemic, Richmond Federal Reserve President Tom Barkin said, and inflation will head higher for a while. But Barkin in a Reuters interview late Wednesday would not detail how he expects that strong outlook to influence the Fed's interest rate or bondbuying policies, saying he would only make and discuss those decisions as data show the economy either meeting or falling short of the Fed's stated goals. Investors and journalists may be interested in where he put his "dot" - or estimated target interest rate - in the set of projections issued by Fed officials last week, but Barkin, a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee this year, said that distracts from the central bank's intent to let outcomes, not forecasts, drive monetary policy.

  • Boulder gunman asked police for his mother at shooting scene

    Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, suspect in the shooting, faces 10 counts of first-degree murder

  • Barista hid co-worker under bins and likely saved her life in Boulder shooting

    ‘I knew since she is my elder, as she is older than me, I must protect her,’ says Logan Smith

  • MPs vote to extend Covid powers for a further six months, despite Tory rebellion

    Europe’s ‘Anglo-Saxon’ phobia is proving deadly PM warns EU that vaccine ban targeting the UK will backfire Covid latest news: Virus infections highest in under-20s as cases fall in all adult age groups UK needs vaccine imports from Europe to hit second jab targets, Ursula von der Leyen tells EU UK stuck with BBC licence fee until 2038, say MPs Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial MPs have voted to extend the emergency provisions in the Coronavirus Act to October, despite opposition from several Tory backbenchers and the Liberal Democrats. The vote means that emergency powers, like the ability of police to force people to receive coronavirus tests, will remain in law. Several MPs including Steve Baker, Mark Harper, Sir Christopher Chope, Sir Charles Walker and Alistair Carmichael spoke against the measures, but the extension passed by 484 to 76 votes. The debate came as Matt Hancock admitted he cannot guarantee the legislation will be retired in six months. The Health Secretary said the Coronavirus Act must be retired "within one year and preferably within six months". But he added: "I cannot answer whether we will be retiring it in six months. My preference would be yes, but given the last year, I think a prediction would be hasty." Sir Charles Walker said "as sure as eggs are eggs" MPs will be asked to renew legislation again at the end of September. "It is inevitable and anyone who thinks it is not inevitable is deluding themselves," the 1922 vice-chairman added.

  • Syrian-born alleged Boulder shooter shows anyone can ‘assimilate into American culture,’ says Michael Moore

    Reports say alleged shooter’s family had emigrated to the US from Syria in 2002

  • McConnell complains Biden hasn’t spoken to him or invited him to White House since inauguration

    Mitch McConnell complained during an interview on Wednesday that Joe Biden has not spoken with him since the presidential inauguration. In an appearance on Fox News, the Senate minority leader said he had not been invited to the White House so far during this administration, claiming that Democrats are not interested in acting in a bipartisan fashion. Mr McConnell’s office clarified that the president and minority leader have spoken regarding the situation in Myanmar since the inauguration, but that the context of the comments remains regarding reaching bipartisan consensus on the economic agenda for the country.

  • Copp scores 4, Jets defeat Canucks 5-1

    Andrew Copp not only scored his first NHL hat trick, he added a little extra. Copp scored four goals to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 5-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night. Copp had a pair of power-play goals in the second period and two more goals in the third to give the Jets (20-11-2) their second-straight win over the Canucks.

  • Police release 911 call that alerted them to naked Florida woman trapped down storm drain

    ‘There’s somebody stuck in a sewer over here,’ passerby frantically says

  • A city in France says it can predict COVID-19 surges by analyzing poop in its sewers

    With this information, the Marseille fire brigade can spring into action quickly and contain cases before an outbreak starts.

  • Baker announces statewide homebound vaccination program

    Massachusetts will launch a program next week to bring vaccines directly to its roughly 25,000 homebound residents, offering doses either through local boards of health or a statewide service.

  • Myanmar military frees hundreds of detained protesters, child victim buried

    Several buses full of prisoners drove out of Yangon's Insein Prison in the morning, lawyers and other witnesses said. A spokesman for the military did not answer calls. "All the released are the ones arrested due to the protests, as well as night arrests or those who were out to buy something," said a member of a legal advisory group who said he saw about 15 buses leaving.

  • As we celebrate Passover and Easter amid pandemic, know that faith will always find a way

    Today, as we enter another Holy Week, or Passion Week, I am looking back with love and thankfulness for all the Palm Sundays I have witnessed.

  • Rachel Levine makes history as she becomes first trans person confirmed by Senate for key post

    Dr Levine’s confirmation as assistant secretary is being hailed by LGBTQ rights groups