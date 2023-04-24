Derry Borough woman facing charges for allegedly stalking, harassing rising country music duo

A woman was Derry Borough is facing charges after officials say she stalked and harassed a rising country music duo in Tennessee.

According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office, the duo’s family contacted their local authorities in Tennessee before realizing the alleged user’s account linked back to Westmoreland County.

Officials said Ashley Felix created as many as 58 Instagram accounts to stalk the accounts belonging to rising country duo Megan and Liz.

The victims told officials that Felix threated physical harm to the duo. Felix allegedly also tried to sabotage business partnerships and endorsements and encouraged one victim to commit suicide and kill her unborn child, the district attorney’s office said.

Messages allegedly from Felix grew more violent.

Felix initially denied having contact with the duo during an interview with Westmoreland County detectives and Derry police. She also denied having her cell phone on her to prove it, but her cell phone rang underneath her clothing during the interview.

According to the district attorney’s office, Felix allegedly admitted to her involvement with the victims, saying one of them said something negative to one of her friends on the social platform TikTok, which caused her to send messages to the duo over the past year.

The victims told police that Felix’s stalking and harassment has caused both of them extreme emotional distress, according to the district attorney’s office.

