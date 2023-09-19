Derry burglary suspect pleads guilty

Sep. 18—An Allegheny County man pleaded guilty Monday to the theft of $65,000 in cash from a Derry Township home last year.

Tyrus Martin, 23, who according to court records also lists a home address in Johnstown, faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced later this week.

Martin pleaded guilty to burglary, conspiracy and theft in connection with allegations that he broke into a home through a bedroom window on May 29, 2022 and stole a Ziploc bag filled with cash that was stored in a lock box. Police said Martin returned later that day to the residence with another man to "clean up."

Investigators said that in addition to the cash, Martin also stole five guns from the home and was charged separately with illegal possession of a firearm after he was arrested less than a week later. Martin, because of a prior conviction as a juvenile, was is not permitted to possess firearms, according to prosecutors.

Martin will return to court on Sept. 22 to be sentenced by Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani.

Two others were charged in connection with the burglary.

According to court records, Lenoxx R. Newcomer, 23, of Johnstown, was charged with theft and receiving stolen property. Police said Newcomer contacted Martin at Westmoreland County Prison after his arrest to ask about the stolen money. Court documents revealed that police later discovered video from Live Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield that depicted Newcomer and Martin flashing a large amount of cash.

The criminal case against Newcomer, who is serving a state prison sentence for a prior assault conviction in Cambria County, is still pending.

Another woman, accused of driving Martin, is awaiting trial on lesser charges.

