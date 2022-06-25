Derry hit-and-run suspect arrested

Jun. 25—DERRY — Police arrested a Bedford, New Hampshire woman Friday on charges related to a May 28 hit-and-run incident, during which a Derry police officer was struck.

Nicolle Medina, 41, was arrested by police at her home and is being charged with two class B felonies — conduct after an accident with bodily injury and second-degree assault, according to a press release from Derry police.

Four weeks ago, police officer Melissa Houde was hit by a passing car while she was conducting a traffic stop on South Main Street. Houde is still recovering from a significant arm injury sustained during the hit-and-run.

Following the crash, the Derry Police Accident Investigation Team was able to recover evidence left behind by the suspect's vehicle. From there police were able to determine that the suspect's vehicle was likely to be a white 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander.

Police then located Medina, who drives the exact make and model of the vehicle, and after further investigation got a search warrant and then later an arrest warrant.

The suspect is being held on preventative detention and will appear later before the Rockingham County Superior Court.