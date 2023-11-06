Derry man accused of pointing gun at bar patrons, using racial slur

Nov. 6—A Derry Borough man is behind bars after Latrobe police said he pointed a gun at two men and directed a racial slur at them.

Charles Noel, 67, is charged with two counts each of aggravated assault, terroristic threats and ethnic intimidation.

The incident was reported Saturday at 10:30 p.m. at Hotel Loyal on Ligonier Street. Two men met with police nearby and one of them said Noel put a gun to his head and directed racial slurs at both of them, demanding they leave the bar, according to court papers.

At the bar, Noel told police he had enough of what he described as "obnoxious" behavior by one of the men, according to court papers. Noel admitted he "probably pointed (the gun) towards him," police said in court filings.

Surveillance video from inside the bar showed Noel approach one of the men from behind, rack the slide and put the gun to the back of the man's head, police said. He pointed it at both men as they retreated.

Noel was being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on $75,000 bail. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 20.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .