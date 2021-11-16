Derry man accused of recording county court employee without permission

Nov. 16—A Derry man was arrested Monday on accusations that he used a cellphone to record a Westmoreland County court employee at the Greensburg courthouse and later posted the video on social media, according to court papers.

Justin Martinez, 41, is charged with violating wiretap laws. The employee in the court administrator's office said she didn't know he was recording the video and that she didn't consent to it, according to police.

Westmoreland County detectives said Martinez on Oct. 14 took a video of the employee talking to him while holding the cellphone in an inconspicuous manner. The employee told investigators that she learned from a friend four days later that she appeared in a video posted on Martinez's Facebook and TikTok pages, according to court papers.

Police said the video has since been removed.

Martinez was ordered to be held in the county jail on $10,000 bail. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

If Martinez posts bail, he must be placed on home electronic monitoring, a district judge ordered.

A Nov. 29 preliminary hearing is set.

