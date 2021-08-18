Derry man accused of repeated sexual assaults

Aug. 18—DERRY — A grand jury recently green-lighted a case against a 23-year-old Derry man accusing him of sexually assaulting the same victim over several years.

Court documents name Jacob Normandin in 14 indictments for aggravated felonious sexual assault, a crime punishable by up to two decades in jail and $4,000 in fines.

County Prosecutor Robert Mara said he would not make details of the case immediately public, including what was reported to police, because the matter is ongoing.

The indictments, however, describe the assaults as happening with the "use of force/violence," "no consent," and "surprise."

Normandin is accused of committing the crimes repeatedly between 2014 and 2017. The victim is only identified in documents by initials.

The Eagle-Tribune does not name alleged victims of sexual assault without their permission.

An arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 17 in Rockingham Superior Court.