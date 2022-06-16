Derry man arrested for crimes at NH prison

Jun. 16—DERRY — Former Department of Corrections Officer Craig Come, 34, of Derry, was arrested Wednesday and charged with theft by deception, attempted theft by deception and official oppression.

The alleged crimes happened between Nov. 8, 2019 and May 4, 2020, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella announced in a statement.

Investigators say that Come lied on his timecard about overtime shifts at the New Hampshire State Prison for Men, receiving payment in excess of $1,500.

The two class A felonies are each punishable by a 7 1/2 - to 15-year state prison sentence and a $4,000 fine.

The class A misdemeanor is punishable by up to 12 months in the House of Corrections and a $2,000 fine.

Come is set to be arraigned in Merrimack Superior Court on July 7.

This case falls under the purview of the Public Integrity Unit, which investigates and prosecutes allegations of criminal conduct committed by state officials and law enforcement agents in New Hampshire.