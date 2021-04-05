Derry man arrested for DUI again after problem at Salem WalMart

Apr. 5—SALEM, N.H. — Police say a man who caused a disturbance outside of Walmart on Friday afternoon was under the influence of drugs and had suspected heroin with him.

A police log explains that Salem dispatch was called at 1:43 p.m. about a truck blocking a travel lane in the WalMart parking lot. According to the caller, the driver was waiting for a spot to open in a location where no spot existed.

Police were told the man appeared "out of it."

Responding officers identified the driver as Joshua Gragg, 34, of Derry. Records show his driver's license was suspended at the time for a DWI conviction last year.

While speaking with Gragg, police said he lost consciousness and was taken by ambulance to Parkland Medical Center.

Gragg was formally arrested at the hospital, police said, for DWI (second), driving after suspension based on DUI conviction, and possession of a controlled drug.

According to police Monday, he was released on personal recognizance bail and will be scheduled for an arraignment in Rockingham Superior Court. The incident remains under investigation.