Derry man charged after allegedly fleeing crash, tripping over tree

Oct. 20—A Derry man is facing multiple charges after Derry police say he allegedly fled the scene of a two-car crash on foot Thursday morning.

Around 8:40 a.m. Thursday, Derry police and fire personnel responded to 699 Mammoth Road for a report of a head-on crash involving a silver 2000 Ford F-150 and black 2015 GMC Acadia.

According to police, the F-150 was driving southbound in the northbound lane of travel on Mammoth Road and hit a black 2015 GMC Acadia driving in the opposite direction.

The driver of the GMC swerved into the opposite lane trying to avoid a crash, Pelham police reported.

A caller reported seeing a male driver of the F-150 flee the area on foot, police said in a statement.

EMS personnel evaluated the GMC driver and an adult passenger for minor injuries. Both vehicles were heavily damaged and were towed from the scene, police said.

Mammoth Road traffic was snarled as Pelham police checked the area for the driver who fled. An officer checking Debbie Drive around 10:51 a.m. reported seeing a man walking back toward Mammoth Road, who police said matched the description witnesses gave of the F-150 driver.

According to police, the officer told the man to stop, but he allegedly refused and ran into nearby woods.

"The foot pursuit was short as the man tripped over a fallen tree and was arrested without incident approximately 75 yards into the woods," Pelham police said in a statement.

The man, identified as Eugene Makara III, 43, of Derry, was evaluated by Pelham Fire Department EMS personnel for injuries related to the crash and his fall. He was transported to Southern NH Medical Center in Nashua and brought to the Hillsborough County House of Corrections after being cleared from the hospital.

He is being held at the House of Corrections pending arraignment on an active Electronic Bench Warrant. Makara is also being charged with conduct after an accident, criminal mischief, driving after suspension (subsequent offense), highway markings, and resisting arrest.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Salem District Court at 8 a.m. on Nov. 14.