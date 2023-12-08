Derry man charged charged with rape, bail denied

Dec. 7—A Derry Borough man is accused of raping a woman over four hours in November.

Richard C. McElheny, 55, was arraigned Wednesday and was being held without bail.

The woman reported the situation to borough police on Nov. 8. She told an officer that she was sexually assaulted in the basement of a borough home overnight after McElheny bound her hands and ankles, according to court papers. He is accused of threatening her with a knife.

McElheny left the scene after cleaning up and burning something outside, she told police. Investigators said they collected evidence at the house.

Charges of rape, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint and related offenses were filed against him Nov. 14. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 20. Attorney Phil DiLucente said he understands McElheny has been a family man who has the support of relatives but declined further comment until after that hearing.

"I am disappointed, however, that bail was refused at the arraignment last evening," he said. "This is not a murder case and we are certainly going to request some kind of bond at the preliminary hearing."

