Derry man charged with having heroin, fentanyl at Westmoreland County Prison

Renatta Signorini, Tribune-Review, Greensburg, Pa.
2 min read

Mar. 15—A Derry man was arraigned Monday after Westmoreland County detectives said he brought drugs into the county jail, according to court papers.

Jason Michael Thomas, 31, of Derry, is charged with drug possession and contraband.

Detectives said Thomas was being processed at 1:20 a.m. Sept 15 at the Hempfield jail prior to arraignment on charges stemming from a domestic assault in a vehicle filed by North Huntingdon police. He was carrying his shoes and walking to a cell when authorities said he dropped a bundle of stamp bags.

A second bundle fell to the floor as he stood in front of a cell, according to court papers. A lab analysis of the stamp bags showed that they contained heroin and fentanyl, according to court papers. The charges were filed in December.

Thomas was being arraigned on Sept. 15 in connection with police reports that he repeatedly tried to make a woman crash her car as she drove through Westmoreland County the day before. North Huntingdon police said the woman reported arguing with Thomas and that he attacked her as she drove on Route 51, Interstate 70 and Routes 119 and 30 while traveling from Allegheny County to North Huntingdon. Police said he threw items at her and grabbed her wrists until she was able to pull over and call for help while he fled.

Thomas pleaded guilty to harassment and drug possession and was sentenced to one year of probation in that case, according to online court records.

His bond in the new case was set at $25,000. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. He is serving a sentence at the Indiana County Jail on a burglary charge, according to online court records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .

