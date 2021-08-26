Derry man charged with ramming police cruiser, dragging officers during pursuit through Murrysville, Monroeville

Aug. 26—A Derry Township man is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison without bond after being charged with dragging police officers and ramming a patrol car during a chase through Murrysville and Monroeville.

Cory R. Nolan, 33, was taken into custody after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in Monroeville after being pulled from the driver's seat of his 2012 Honda SUV, according to court records filed by Murrysville police.

The pursuit began at 9:04 p.m. along Route 22 at the intersection with Laird Drive in Murrysville, according to court papers filed by Officer Matthew Panigal.

Police received a report of an "erratic driver" westbound on Route 22, driving 80 mph in a 45 mph zone, passing other motorists using the shoulder of the highway and swerving into the median to bypass traffic, Panigal reported.

When Panigal spotted Nolan's vehicle and turned on his emergency lights, Nolan drove on the median several times, nearly striking several vehicles and "endangering the public with his driving," according to court documents.

Nolan initially slowed down indicating he was going to stop, but then sped away west on Route 22 and went through a steady red light at the Trafford Road intersection, Panigal reported. Due to the amount of traffic and the pursuit possibly endangering the lives of other motorists, Panigal ended his pursuit and radioed ahead to Monroeville police that Nolan was headed in their direction.

As highway traffic increased, Panigal reported Nolan continued westbound into Monroeville, turning onto Elliott Road, then onto Illini Drive and, eventually, to Aura Drive with multiple units from both municipalities in pursuit.

Panigal said that as he turned onto Illini Drive his patrol car was almost hit head-on by Nolan's SUV, which had turned around on the dead end street.

On three separate occasions, as he pursued Nolan's SUV, Panigal alleges Nolan nearly struck police units as he continued to flee.

Nolan ran over spike strips police put down on Illini Drive but continued on to Elliott Road and then on to Aura Drive.

Police said Nolan stopped on Aura Drive at one point, but he "placed his vehicle into reverse and rammed the front bumper of a Murrysville unit" and drove off.

Panigal said he approached Nolan's SUV, which had the window down along Aura. He and another officer shot Taser probes into Nolan's midsection "that appeared to have no effect as he pulled the probes out." Panigal said Nolan ignored repeated orders to turn off his vehicle and surrender.

When three officers attempted to "pull Nolan out of the driver's seat ... he continued to attempt to drive away... dragging the officers," Panigal said.

Police eventually opened Nolan's door and pulled him out of the vehicle. Nolan continued to fight with officers as he was handcuffed, Panigal reported.

Police reports indicate no officers were seriously injured.

Nolan was arraigned Thursday on multiple charges of aggravated assault by vehicle, careless driving, DUI, failing to stop at traffic signals, failing to stay in the proper lane, fleeing and eluding, reckless endangering, resisting arrest, speeding and following too closely. Washington District Judge Jason Buczak denied bond and ordered Nolan held in the county jail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Sept.1 before District Judge Charles Conway.

Nolan did not have an attorney listed in court dockets.

According to online dockets, in 2016 Nolan pleaded guilty to his third DUI and was sentenced to 90 days in the county jail and five years probation. In 2011, he pleaded guilty to harassment and theft and was sentenced to serve six to 12 months in the county jail. In 2008, was given a probation sentence after pleading guilty to possession of marijuana.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .