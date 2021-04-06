Derry man could face murder charge after autopsy shows woman found in burning home died of gunshot wound
Apr. 6—A Derry man is expected to face murder charges after a woman was found shot to death in his burning home, officials said Tuesday.
Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval performed the autopsy on the woman — presumed to be Lynn Marie Viana, 53 — and determined her manner of death to be homicide. The autopsy said she died of a single gunshot wound to the head. Final identification of Ms. Viana is pending, officials said Tuesday.
Deputy Attorney General Jane Young said in a release investigators determined that Lynn Marie Viana and her husband, Manoel Viana, 57, were estranged. During a custody exchange of their adult child at Mr. Viana's home at 27 Mount Pleasant St. on Sunday, Mr. Viana invited Ms. Viana inside the residence.
Shortly after Lynn Marie Viana entered the home, investigators said, two noises consistent with gunshots were heard from within the residence. A short time later the residence was engulfed in fire, officials said.
"The presence of ignitable liquids was detected within the residence and on or around Ms. Viana's body," the Attorney General's Office said in a release.
Manoel Viana is being treated for life-threatening injuries at a Boston hospital. In addition to apparent burns, Viana had apparent trauma to his head, officials said.
"While the investigation into the facts and circumstances leading up to and during this incident is ongoing, the Office of the Attorney General announces its intent, should Mr. Viana recover from his injuries, to seek a charge of first degree murder, pursuant to RSA 630:1-a, with the allegation that he purposely caused the death of Lynn Marie Viana by shooting Ms. Viana in the head," Young said in a release.
Manoel Viana was dragged from the burning house by three Derry police officers who forced their way in and found Viana on the kitchen floor, according to the Attorney General's Office.
Smoke and fire prevented the first responders from re-entering the house, and Mrs. Viana's body was found by Derry firefighters after they extinguished the fire.