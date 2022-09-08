Derry man jailed after police chase

Sep. 8—A Derry man remained at the Indiana County Jail after state police said he led them on a chase on Route 22 in Indiana County last week.

Johnathon A. Checca, 33, is charged with fleeing from police and 28 summary traffic violations, including driving without a license.

Troopers said they were on patrol in Blairsville at 11:30 p.m. when they attempted a traffic stop on North Walnut Street but the motorist took off onto Route 22 east and Route 119 north in Burrell Township. Police did not say the reason for the traffic stop in a news release.

A trooper used a PIT maneuver, in which an officer uses their vehicle to push the fleeing vehicle sideways, to end the chase. Checca was identified as the driver and taken into custody.

He was being held on $5,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is set for Monday. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

Checca is on probation in Westmoreland County in three cases involving charges of flight to avoid apprehension, false identification to law enforcement, accident involving damage and driving on a suspended license, according to online court records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .