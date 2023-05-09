Derry man pleads guilty to possessing Molotov cocktails

May 9—A Derry man faces up to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to illegal possession of Molotov cocktails.

Zachary Tringali, 28, was indicted last year for receipt and possession of an unregistered destructive device, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's office, which is prosecuting the case.

The case began after Derry police in 2021 were called to investigate a reported burglary from Tringali's commercial storage unit. Inside the unit, the officers found 12 assembled Molotov cocktails — incendiary devices consisting of a flammable liquid with a wick in a breakable container.

Officials said Tringali admitted to possessing these devices and failing to register them, as required by federal law, in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

The charge carries a possible sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $10,000 fine.

A sentencing hearing for Tringali is set for Aug. 22.