Derry man sentenced up to 12 years for supplying deadly drug

Oct. 14—A Derry man was sentenced to spend up to 12 years in jail for causing the death of a man he supplied with fentanyl in 2020, authorities said Friday.

Michael W. Lynch, 31, pleaded guilty recently and was sentenced in Rockingham County Superior Court for dispensing a controlled drug (fentanyl) — death resulting, according to Derry police and the Rockingham County Attorney's Office..

Lynch was sentenced to six to 12 years in the New Hampshire State Prison, with two years suspended from the minimum portion of his sentence, authorities said.

In February 2020, Derry police began investigating the overdose death of Antonio Andrade, 30, also of Derry. They determined that Lynch dispensed fentanyl to Andrade, who then used the drug and overdosed, authorities said.

Lynch was incarcerated at the Strafford County jail on an unrelated drug charge.