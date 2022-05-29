Derry police officer struck by hit-and-run driver

May 29—DERRY — Police are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run accident that injured an officer early Saturday.

The incident occurred about 12:10 a.m. while the police officer was conducting a motor vehicle stop on Route 28 near the Fairways, according to the Derry Police Department.

The vehicle did not stop after hitting the officer and continued south on Route 28 toward Windham, according to a press release.

The driver's vehicle is described as a small white sport utility vehicle, possibly a Mitsubishi Outlander, with a missing passenger-side mirror.

The officer was transported to Parkland Medical Center and has since been released from the hospital.

The officer, whose name was not released, is recovering from her injuries at home, the press release said. She has been a patrol officer with the town for about three years.

Anyone with information about incident is asked to call the Derry Police Department at 603-432-6111.