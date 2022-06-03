Derry state representative faces DUI charge

Jun. 3—DERRY, N.H. — A Derry state representative faces DUI charges after being arrested on May 26.

According to the Derry police log, state Rep. Erica Layon was arrested at approximately 9:09 p.m. and charged after the police report stated her grey Toyota was "weaving."

After being taken into police custody, she was then released on personal recognizance with a court date of July 14 according to the police report.

Layon, 42, was elected as one of Derry's 10 Republican representatives in November 2020.

She currently serves as the vice chair of the House Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee according to her online site.

Layon was also a member of The New Hampshire Council on Suicide Prevention and part of the Derry Cooperative School District's volunteer Fiscal Advisory Committee.

When contacted, Layon released a statement.

"I have retained an attorney and I look forward to resolving this matter with a positive outcome," she wrote in an email.