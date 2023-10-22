Derry: Three men arrested following funeral of INLA man

The men were arrested by police in Derry

Three men were arrested and subsequently released following the funeral of a member of the Irish Republican Socialist Party (IRSP) and Irish National Liberation Army (INLA).

Terry Robson was buried in Londonderry on Saturday.

The IRSP and republican paramilitary group the INLA are closely linked.

A video of three masked men firing a volley of shots over his coffin in the days leading up to his funeral has been circulated online.

A second video of masked men flanking his coffin as it was carried from his home in the city has also been circulated online.

It is understood the three arrests were in connection to the second incident, but that police are continuing to investigate the firing of shots over Mr Robson's coffin.

The men - aged 23, 53 and 56 - were arrested in Derry under the Terrorism Act.

They were later released on police bail.

A police spokesperson said two vehicles were also seized, along with other items - including a wooden baton, clothing and mobile phones.