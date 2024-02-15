Derry Township man accused of sexual assault

Feb. 14—A Derry Township man was jailed Monday on state police accusations that he sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl.

Adam L. Boyer, 46, is charged with corruption of minors, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault and child pornography.

The girl reported to troopers that Boyer gave her alcohol at a township home Saturday and later sexually assaulted her, according to court papers. Police reported finding nude photographs of the girl on Boyer's phone and pictures of his genitals on the girl's phone.

Boyer sent messages to the girl the following day in which he apologized for "wrongdoing," according to court papers. He admitted during a Monday interview with troopers that he had inappropriate conversations with the girl and sent her pictures of his genitals.

Boyer was denied bond. He was being held at the Westmoreland County Prison. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A Feb. 21 preliminary hearing is set.

Renatta Signorini is a TribLive reporter covering breaking news, crime, courts and Jeannette. She has been working at the Trib since 2005. She can be reached at rsignorini@triblive.com.