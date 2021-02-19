Derry Township man charged in 2nd alleged rape

Renatta Signorini, Tribune-Review, Greensburg, Pa.

Feb. 18—A Derry Township man awaiting trial on charges he raped a Ligonier Township woman in 2018 was charged Thursday after a second woman made similar allegations against him.

Khachek Alexan Hamerski, 28, is set for arraignment next week on the new charges of rape and strangulation.

Westmoreland County detectives said in court papers a Penn Township woman's allegations were reported to them after his February 2019 arrest on the Ligonier Township charges.

The Penn Township woman told investigators that Hamerski, an acquaintance, sent her text messages in June 2018 asking to stop by her home and requesting parenting advice, according to court papers. Hamerski then showed up at her home and refused to leave after the woman reported becoming uncomfortable.

He forced her into a bedroom and choked her while trying to remove her pants, according to police. The woman reported she told Hamerski to leave and was able to fight back and flee to another part of the house. After he left, she took photographs of the marks on her neck and contacted two friends. Police obtained the photos and communications.

Hamerski's attorney, Michael Ferguson, said he looks forward to vigorously defending his client as the case proceeds.

"We were aware that these charges were being filed," he said.

Court records show he is awaiting trial in the original rape case that police said occurred in September 2018 at a Ligonier Township woman's home after an outing with friends. Police said the woman told him to stop and repeatedly attempted to get away. At one point, the accuser said Hamerski held down both of her hands and grabbed her throat, according to police. The alleged assault ended when Hamerski learned what time it was and had to leave for work, police said.

He is free on $25,000 bond in that case. He is charged with rape, terroristic threats and related offenses.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .

