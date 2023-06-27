Derry Township man charged after incident at courthouse

Jun. 26—Westmoreland County sheriff's deputies charged a man last week after they said he lunged at a conference officer during a domestic relations hearing, according to court papers.

William A. Friedline, 44, of Derry Township, was at the Greensburg courthouse June 20 around 3 p.m. for the hearing when deputies were summoned to the conference room. A deputy reported in court papers that he listened to the proceeding for a few minutes and Friedline was speaking in a loud, agitated voice.

The conference officer waved the deputy inside and said the proceeding was over, but Friedline refused to leave the room and demanded paperwork, according to court papers.

"Friedline then suddenly stood up out of his chair, stepped over to (the hearing officer's) side of the desk, and stretched his arms out towards her," police said.

The deputy grabbed him and called for help, but reported Friedline was able to get out of his grip and head toward where the hearing officer was standing. He eventually stopped resisting when responding deputies threatened to use a Taser, according to court papers.

Friedline is charged with resisting arrest, defiant trespass and disorderly conduct. The charges were mailed by summons. An Aug. 24 preliminary hearing is set.

