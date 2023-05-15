Derry Township man charged after police say he shared child porn on Snapchat

May 15—A Derry Township man is being held at the Westmoreland County Prison after state police said he shared a video of child pornography through Snapchat.

Timothy Allen Eckenroad, 32, was arrested Thursday on charges of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility.

Troopers said Snapchat notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which then passed along the information to police with the user's date of birth, email address, username and IP address, according to court papers.

Police learned the IP address was registered to Eckenroad and he admitted to being the account user. Troopers said they seized several electronic devices from his home and found child pornography on at least one of them, according to court papers.

Eckenroad was being held on $50,000 bail. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A May 24 preliminary hearing is set.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .