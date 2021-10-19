Derry Township man pleads guilty to sexual assaults of women in Ligonier, Penn Township

Oct. 18—Two women told a Westmoreland County judge that three years after they were sexually assaulted by a man they once considered a friend, they still struggle to deal with the emotional and physical implications of the attacks and his continued freedom.

"I've felt like a prisoner since that day," a Ligonier Township woman said Monday after she recounted events from Sept. 7, 2018, in which she claims Khachek Hamerski came to her home and forced her to have sex against her will. "He was supposed to be a friend, an acquaintance, someone I trusted."

Hamerski, 39, of Derry Township, pleaded guilty to charges in the two cases.

His Ligonier accuser said she knew Hamerski for several years and invited him to her home after spending an evening together at a local bar. Once there, he forced her to have sex. He pleaded guilty to aggravated indecent assault and strangulation while more serious counts of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and other offenses were dismissed.

His Penn Township accuser said that in June 2018, Hamerski — a friend she had known for about five years — came to her home after he requested they talk about his desire to be a father. She told police Hamerski attempted to initiate sex, ordered her young son to his room, followed her upstairs and forced himself upon her.

In that case, Hamerski pleaded guilty to charges of strangulation and indecent assault. One count of attempted rape was dismissed.

Assistant District Attorney Theresa Miller Sporrer said that in return for his guilty plea, Hamerski will be sentenced to serve 2 to 5 years in prison and an additional five years on probation.

Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio will sentence Hamerski in about three months. He remains free on $25,000 unsecured bond.

