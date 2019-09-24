Dershowitz: Epstein Victim Accused Billionaire Les Wexner of Sex Abuse ‘to Obtain Money’

Alan Dershowitz is dragging Victoria’s Secret mogul Les Wexner into his legal battle with Virginia Roberts Giuffre—a victim of Jeffrey Epstein who claims she was coerced into sex with Dershowitz and is suing him for defamation. (He denies the accusation.)

In Manhattan federal court on Tuesday, counsel for Giuffre and Dershowitz argued over whether the defamation suit should be dismissed—despite Dershowitz’s previous claims to the press that he welcomed such litigation to prove his innocence—and whether Giuffre’s lawyers should be disqualified from the case.

Dershowitz argues Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies and his firm, Boies Schiller Flexner, should be booted from the case because the defense will call them as witnesses. Dershowitz claims a member of Boies’ firm consulted with Dershowitz and nearly represented him in 2015 over Giuffre’s allegations. He also claims to have a secret phone recording where Boies allegedly questions his own client’s credibility.

Boies’ firm has denied Dershowitz’s interpretation of events, saying that Boies has no doubts Giuffre is telling the truth, and that he was speaking hypothetically with Dershowitz, who, he says, is taking the recording out of context.

Imran Ansari, a lawyer for Dershowitz, told Judge Loretta Preska that he plans to file a transcript of the recording under seal. Ansari also referred to a separate conversation relating to Wexner, prompting Judge Preska to say Wexner was “irrelevant” to the arguments.

But Howard Cooper, another lawyer for Dershowitz, replied that Giuffre’s complaint accuses Dershowitz of making defamatory statements relating to Wexner, and that one of Dershowitz’s defenses in court will be proving his claims are true. (“Roberts made up the accusations out of whole cloth in order to obtain millions of dollars from Leslie Wexner,” Dershowitz declared in December 2018, according to Giuffre’s lawsuit.)

Wexner’s name also came up while Dershowitz’s team tried arguing that he couldn’t be sued for repeating in 2018 and 2019 “virtually the same statements” he made in 2015.

Sigrid McCawley, a lawyer for Giuffre, disagreed and told the court that Dershowitz hasn’t merely been recycling his 2015 statements. Instead, she said he’s elaborated on his old claims and referred to other individuals including Wexner. “These statements go well beyond his statements in 2015,” she said.

McCawley argued that the law doesn’t allow someone to become a “serial defamer” and avoid legal accountability after they’ve said one bad thing about someone in the past. Every new publication of defamatory statements triggers a new statute of limitations, she said.

McCawley argued Giuffre has an actual malice claim against Dershowitz because he “went to the media and said he wanted to be sued” by Giuffre. Dershowitz “knew he had abused my client, then went before the public and called her a liar,” she said.

But Cooper said Dershowitz has continued to call Giuffre a “liar” in order to defend his reputation—referring to the constant stream of news relating to Dershowitz’s friend and former client, wealthy sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. “What would someone in Professor Dershowitz’s position do?” Cooper asked Judge Preska.

After the proceeding, Dershowitz and his team addressed reporters outside the courthouse, where the Harvard academic claimed he was “defending not only my right but the rights of everyone who’s ever been falsely accused.”

Asked for proof that Giuffre’s claims were false, Dershowitz said, “I am standing here in front of you the media and I am stating unequivocally without the protection of defamation privilege, subject to being sued for defamation, I am saying to you I never met Virginia Giuffre. I never had sex with her. And the reason I’m saying it is because it’s true. She on the other had… has never and will never stand in front of any media and repeat her lie saying that she did have sex with me.”

“We don’t believe you. We don’t believe you. Go back to your office!” a woman in the crowd yelled over Dershowitz, but he was undeterred.

When a reporter asked about the Victoria’s Secret mogul, Epstein’s only known client, Dershowitz replied, “Les Wexner will be a major witness.”