Dershowitz predicts ‘there will be some convictions’ after fourth Trump indictment

Former Trump lawyer Alan Dershowitz said Tuesday he predicts “there will be some convictions,” in former President Trump’s four criminal cases, which he expects will all take place before the 2024 presidential election.

“I predict there’ll be some convictions,” Dershowitz said during an appearance on “Bannon’s War Room,” a podcast hosted by former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon. “I think the strategy is to get bad convictions, but to get them fast in New York and Florida, in Washington, and in Fulton County.”

Dershowitz argued these convictions will be reversed, but not until after the election.

“The whole ‘get Trump’ approach is to get him before the election, convict him before the election, and then he wins on appeal,” Dershowitz said.

A grand jury in Georgia indicted Trump and 18 co-defendants Monday night, marking the former president’s fourth indictment this year. These latest charges stem from Trump and his allies’ efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) led a more than two-year probe into Trump’s attempts to intervene with the election results and alleged organization of a group of 16 Georgia residents to serve as fake electors and claim he won the state, instead of Biden.

In a press conference Monday night, Willis said she hopes to schedule a single trial for all the defendants within the next six months.

Trump’s three other criminal trials are all likely to start within the first half of 2024. His trial in New York state court over alleged hush money payments is scheduled for March 25 while the classified documents trial is slated to start May 20 in federal court.

Earlier this month, a federal grand jury handed down an indictment of Trump related to his efforts to remain in power after the 2020 election. The Department of Justice asked Federal District Court Judge Tanya S. Chutkan to set a Jan. 2, 2024 trial start date, though an official date has not been date.

Dershowitz also pointed to an apparent document that Reuters reported was posted on the Fulton County court’s website Monday, which indicated several criminal charges against Trump. In a clarification post, Reuters said the document was taken down “without explanation.”

“The fact that they were willing to put the indictment on the website before the grand jurors voted, proves something that any of us who have had experience in criminal law know – the grand jury is meaningless,” Dershowitz said.

“They [the grand jury] rubber stamp something that the prosecutor put before them and the best evidence is the prosecutor was so confident, she was willing to put it on her website even before the vote took place,” he continued.

The Fulton County, Ga. Court clerk’s office called the mystery document “fictitious,” without providing any details on how the document ended up on the court’s website.

