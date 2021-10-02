Dershowitz and pro-Trump 2020 attorney join forces for Dominion lawsuit

Alan Dershowitz teamed up with a Texas attorney, who made the case for overturning former President Donald Trump's 2020 election loss, to file a complaint on Thursday against Dominion Voting Systems on behalf of Michigan poll challengers.

The eight plaintiffs in the class-action lawsuit allege cease-and-desist letters sent to them by Dominion, which has engaged in a number of high-dollar defamation lawsuits against fraud allegations in the 2020 election, violated the civil provision "of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act," engaged in "civil conspiracy," and denied their rights under the First Amendment and the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment, according to court documents filed in federal court.

“I believe the election was absolutely fair. I believe President Biden is the legitimately elected president. But I think the issue should be debated and should not be censored. I believe Dominion is trying to suppress free speech," Dershowitz said in an interview Friday afternoon, the Daily Beast reported.

Dershowitz, who helped Trump's Jan. 6 impeachment trial defense, is joined by Kurt Olsen, an attorney who previously presented legal arguments in favor of overturning the 2020 election results.

The eight challengers of the general election results say they have been "clearly damaged" by the cease-and-desist letters sent by Dominion, although no further action has been taken against them by the company, and they seek damages. They each filed affidavits with concerns about the state's voting process, with none of them mentioning the voting technology company.

One plaintiff named in the case, Kathleen Daavettila, claimed she was “in fear of her life and that of her unborn child” after receiving a cease-and-desist letter.

Michigan law allows interest groups and political parties to appoint "election challengers" to question a voter's eligibility or the actions of an election inspector, documents show.

Dershowitz said he would be an "adviser and consultant" over the case but is not the lead attorney. Dershowitz added on Friday he's had "no contact" with Olsen and said, "I disagree with him fundamentally on many of the substantive issues, but that’s always true with the First Amendment.”

Dershowitz also said he considers this undertaking "a part of the bigger-picture efforts, that includes my consulting on Mike Lindell and MyPillow’s cases." Lindell is referenced in Olsen's lawsuit as an alleged victim of Dominion but is not part of the case.

The MyPillow founder faces a $1.3 billion defamation case over election fraud allegations he has lobbed at Dominion and has filed his own litigation against the company.

The Washington Examiner contacted Dominion but did not immediately receive a response.

