Derwent man, 28, dies at hospital after shooting outside Clark Street residence

A Derwent resident identified as 28-year-old Anthony Gerdau was reportedly shot at a home located at 432 Clark Street in Cambridge Sunday night and later died after being transported to Southeastern Med. Officers located Gerdau lying on the sidewalk outside a near by home just south of the alleged shooting scene. A 23-year-old suspect was arrested by city police less than an hour after the incident at the scene and remained incarcerated in the Guernsey County Jail Monday awaiting charges.

An autopsy for a 28-year-old man shot and killed on a Cambridge street Sunday night was scheduled to take place today at the Licking County Coroner's Office.

Guernsey County Coroner Dr. Sandra Schubert confirmed the identity of the victim as Derwent resident Anthony R. Gerdau. He was pronounced dead by medical personnel at Southeastern Med a short time after the shooting.

A 23-year-old Cambridge man who is the suspected shooter remained incarcerated in the Guernsey County Jail following his arrest less than an hour after the incident was reported to authorities.

According to a dispatch log at the Guernsey County 911 Dispatch Center, a woman at a Clark Street residence called at approximately 9:21 p.m. Sunday to report someone had been shot outside her residence.

Emergency responders from the Cambridge police and fire departments and medical personnel from the Cassell Station Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.

At 9:26 p.m., Cambridge police confirmed there was a victim outside a home at 412 Clerk Street who had suffered a gunshot wound.

"The male was located on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the chest," said police Capt. Dave Peoples in a press release Monday. "The male was moved to a safe location to be treated by members of the Cambridge Fire Department."

First responders requested a medical helicopter be dispatched to Southeastern Med for a possible transport. At 9:31 p.m., MedFlight was reported to be 20 minutes away from the facility, but was later canceled.

At 9:33 p.m., the dispatch log indicated medical personnel from the Cassell Station Fire Department were transporting Gerdau to the hospital in a "code blue trauma" status.

Southeastern Med was reportedly placed on lockdown while law enforcement searched for the alleged shooter. The lockdown was lifted after he was arrested.

"Officers gathered information at the scene that identified the suspect and they received information that the suspect was inside a near by house," said Peoples. "Officers contained the home and called for assistance from the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol, to help with perimeter containment.

"After a period of time, all occupants including the suspect, came out of the house and surrendered to police," added Peoples.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident outside a home at 432 Clark Street. Police reported at 10:15 p.m. that he was in custody.

The home was cleared to make sure nobody else was inside and then secured until a search warrant could be obtained by police detectives.

"Detectives collected evidence (from the home) and they interviewed all know witnesses and the suspect," said Peoples.

Charges were expected to be filed later today.

No other injuries were reported.

The shooting remained under investigation by Cambridge police.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Anthony Gerdau of Derwent dies after Cambridge Clark Street shooting