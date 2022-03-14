Des Moines' 3rd drive-by shooting in a week hits homes near 8th Street and College Avenue

Des Moines' third drive-by shooting in a week happened Sunday at about 5 p.m.

No injuries were confirmed by Des Moines police. Approximately 20 shell casings were recovered near 8th Street and College Avenue. Two houses were hit by the bullets. One house was on the 1600 block of 8th Street. The other was on the 1600 block of 9th Street.

An investigation is underway. No arrests have been made.

This makes for the third drive-by shooting in Des Moines in a week. On Monday, a Des Moines East High student was shot and killed outside his school. Two other teenagers were injured. On Wednesday, a 20-year-old was arrested for allegedly shooting at a person who had told them to slow down while driving.

