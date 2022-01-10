Des Moines, Ankeny mother and son plan to argue for separate trials in U.S. Capitol riot charges

They may have both been at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, but Deborah and Salvador Sandoval say they were there separately and should be tried the same way.

The Sandovals are two of the six Iowans charged with taking part in the riot at the U.S. Capitol. Deborah, 55, of Des Moines and her son Salvador, 24, of Ankeny both face multiple charges for their alleged role in the attack, which resulted in at least four deaths.

In December, prosecutors filed a new indictment, dropping a felony charge for obstructing an official proceeding against Deborah Sandoval and upgrading several civil disorder charges against Salvador Sandoval to the more serious offense of assaulting, resisting or impeding an officer. In previous court filings, prosecutors have alleged the younger Sandoval shoved several officers and tried to take a riot shield away from another inside the Capitol building.

Salvador Sandoval Jr., in the grey hood, is allegedly seen grappling with police officers during the Jan. 6 invasion of the U.S. Capitol building in this surveillance video image filed in court.

At a hearing Monday, the Sandovals entered not-guilty pleas on the updated charges, and attorneys for both signaled their intention to take the cases before a jury. If they get their way, though, it will be two separate trials.

"There was no (joint) intent. They traveled separately to D.C.," said Deborah Sandoval's attorney, Anthony Martin. "There’s nothing to support having them on the same charging document, which I’ve said before, so we will be filing a motion to sever."

Bill Kutmus, an attorney for Salvador, indicated the son will be joining the mother in making that motion, saying that the two were at the riot separately, and even on separate sides of the Capitol complex.

Prosecutor Louis Manzo told Judge Thomas Hogan that the government will oppose that request. He said there is evidence of shared intent and collaboration that makes the two cases proper to join together.

Manzo also said that prosecutors have provided the defense teams with most of the discovery evidence relevant to their clients, with one notable exception: investigators seized a phone belonging to Salvador Sandoval, but do not have a password to access it. Although he did not specify what evidence might be found on the phone, both Sandovals allegedly posted photos or videos of themselves online from inside the Capitol.

A photo reportedly shared by Deborah Sandoval after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, showing her among the protestors outside. Capitol surveillance cameras later captured her moving through the building, according to court documents.

"We do not have access to that device, so we’ve been attempting to just brute force it, which is running combinations until one of them works," Manzo said.

Of the more than 700 people charged so far for the riot, at least 201 have been convicted, of whom at least 55 have been sentenced, including at least 26 who have been sentenced to prison time.

All of those cases, however, have been resolved by plea deals, and attorneys for both sides appear to believe the Sandovals will not pursue that option. Attorneys for both defendants have previously told the Des Moines Register they intend to go to trial, and Manzo told the judge Monday that "I don’t believe the plea negotiations are probably going to go anywhere."

That's despite the fact that Deborah Sandoval is now charged solely with misdemeanors, which would likely mean a plea deal would result in a sentence of probation. According to Manzo, prosecutors had offered a misdemeanor plea deal even before dropping Deborah Sandoval's felony charge, and she had declined it.

Hogan agreed to delay speedy trial deadlines, citing the pandemic and the ongoing exchange of discovery materials, and set another hearing date for March 23 to give the defendants time to prepare their motion to sever trials. At that point, Hogan said, he will look to schedule a trial date or dates, possibly as soon as late spring.

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com, 715-573-8166 or on Twitter at @DMRMorris.

