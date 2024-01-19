Des Moines axes No Mow May, considers changes to its tall grass enforcement policy

The city of Des Moines is axing its support of the No Mow May initiative following hundreds of complaints about tall grass filed by residents in 2023.

Former Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie signed a proclamation last year in support of the national movement, which would temporarily suspend ordinances that penalize property owners for not tending to their yards during the month of May.

The No Mow May movement advocates holding off on yardwork — particularly lawn mowing — to help keep pollinators like bees and butterflies safe until they emerge for the season. While participation was voluntary, it was meant as an incentive for residents to take "meaningful action" to increase pollinator habitats, including native wildflower grasses, vines, shrubs and trees.

A No Mow May sign in Des Moines was altered to read "Less Mow May."

But the program has turned out to be wildly unpopular with some Des Moines residents, neighborhood inspections administrator Dalton Jacobus told City Council members in a work session last week. The city received between 450 to 500 calls complaining about untamed yards between late April and the end of May, with an average of 15 calls a day, he said.

"I think what it did was it gave some of the repeat offenders a kind of a grace period so the bad actors knew they weren't going to get charged for a few months and continued to do that," council member Joe Gatto said. "And the folks that were probably doing the right things of what it was meant to do, there probably wasn't that many that participated in it."

At the work session, while most council members agreed they no longer support the current No Mow May efforts, some wanted to come up with alternatives to continue promoting vegetation.

Mayor Connie Boesen said she'd rather get other "programs established," like systems to create natural habitats in yards and rain gardens, for example.

"To me, that's more impactful in the long run," she said.

How does tall grass enforcement work in Des Moines?

Once handled by Polk County, the tall grass and weed enforcement is in the process of transitioning to the city's neighborhood inspection division, which also oversees things like illegal dumping, rental inspections and nuisance odors.

The city, in 2023, had a collaborative agreement with the county in which the notices and bills for violations would be handled by the county while the inspections, complaint receipts and administrative work would be handled by city staff, Jacobus previously told the Des Moines Register.

Typically, residents who have grass or weeds taller than 12 inches receive a letter from Polk County that tells them they're in violation of the ordinance and if they can't get their lawns under control, a city contractor would mow it and send the owner a bill, according to Jacobus. There is an administrative penalty on the bill to cover the program expenses. If residents don’t pay the bill, it would go toward their property taxes.

Most enforcement in the past year was complaint-based, he told the council.

In 2023, the city logged 1,408 complaints about tall grass and inspected 1,287 properties, according to city data. The city also sent out 884 notices to owners whose properties were not compliant with city code.

The city staff mowed lawns at 374 different properties, costing the city $51,566 in abatement, data shows. About 30% of the abatement happened at 35 unique properties.

City shapes its tall grass and weed enforcement policies

As the city works to outline its enforcement policies, Jacobus asked council members to help workshop different parts of the ordinance.

At the work session, most council members agreed the city should change its acceptable tall grass height standard to 10 inches instead of 12, though council member Josh Mandelbaum voiced a concern that lowering the enforcement height would require additional resources. The city has two inspectors dedicated to the enforcement currently.

The grass grows long in the front yard of Joann Muldoon's home on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Muldoon was one of the people who lobbied Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie to support No Mow May.

The council is also considering whether to keep a 10-day compliance period before referring to abatement. Jacobus told council members anything less than 10 days doesn't allow for a reasonable amount of time for owners to get a notice and mow their lawns.

Additionally, most council members agreed the ordinance should include some language that would allow for clearing and grubbing if the violation isn't necessarily grass or weeds, but grossly neglected woody vegetation.

It should be for the most "egregious cases," including those that are up against the street, City Manager Scott Sanders suggested.

Virginia Barreda is the Des Moines city government reporter for the Register. She can be reached at vbarreda@dmreg.com. Follow her on Twitter at @vbarreda2.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: No Mow May is no more as Des Moines reshapes tall grass policy